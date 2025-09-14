The enemy continues to make attempts to amass on the northern outskirts of the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the exit from the pipeline, which the enemy used to move personnel to Kupyansk, is under the fire control of Ukrainian defenders. The pipeline does not lead directly to the city.

"There are several pipelines in the area of Kupyansk. Three of the four lines have already been damaged and flooded. A counter-sabotage operation is underway in the city, and search and strike operations are underway around the city," the 10th Army Corps said in a statement from the General Staff.

In addition, enemy personnel are being taken prisoner; details will be in their interviews soon.

"The defensive operation in the Kupyansk sector continues. Our units are taking the necessary measures to strengthen the stability of the defence and eliminate the enemy," the 10th Army Corps added.

Earlier, DeepState reported that the racists were crossing Oskil and entering Kupiansk through a gas pipe. The General Staff noted that the situation in Kupyansk and the exit from the pipeline are under the control of the Armed Forces. A counter-sabotage operation is underway in the city.