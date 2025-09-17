3 822 16
Occupiers broke arms and legs of their accomplice who tried to escape from front: "We caught f#ggot! He almost made it to Mariupol, f#cking bastard". AUDIO
The Russians broke the arms and legs of their accomplice, who tried to avoid the meat assaults and escape from the front.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a telephone conversation intercepted by an intelligence officer of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. The deserter was caught near Mariupol and with crippled limbs is being sent back to the front as "bait for the Ukrops".
"The enemy soldier decided to escape from the front and from his butcher leaders, but he was caught in the area of temporarily occupied Mariupol," the commentary to the audio recording of the conversation reads.
Warning: Strong language!
