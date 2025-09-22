Journalist Denys Bihus was mobilized into Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO

Investigative journalist and Bihus.Info project manager Denys Bihus has been mobilised.

He announced this in a video message

"The Vinnytsia TCR made me an offer I couldn’t refuse," journalist Denys Bihus said.

In a video statement, Bihus recalled that he already had two years of service experience and had previously been discharged, but the Interior Ministry never granted him combatant status.

"After being discharged, I was absolutely convinced that I would be mobilized again within a few months and treated civilian life as an unscheduled leave, filling it with military tasks as much as possible, sometimes wondering why this leave was dragging on. And now I’ve been mobilized. I never had any military exemption," said Bihus.

The journalist also announced that the Bihus.Info project would continue operating without his participation. According to him, his absence from the newsroom in 2022–2023 showed that combining war and media work was not feasible.

"This is a matter of time, and frankly, I won’t have the desire. There will be enough going on anyway, and I’m not that multitasking. This means videos with me won’t be released for a while. How long? I don’t know, just as uncertain as the length of service. Secondly, as practice from that period shows, you won’t lose anything fundamentally important because of this. The newsroom continues to work as it did, simply without my involvement in editorial processes," the journalist said.

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the founder of Bihus.Info volunteered for service, working as a drone operator and adjusting artillery fire. He was discharged from the Patrol Police’s defense units at the end of 2023.

In June of this year, investigative journalist Denys Bihus announced that he was a non-staff officer of the Military Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

