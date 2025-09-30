Ukrainian drone hits occupiers’ car: "That’s how today’s ride went - FPV hit". VIDEO

A Ukrainian FPV drone struck an enemy vehicle carrying Russian personnel.

According to Censor.NET, one Russian serviceman was killed and seven were wounded after the drone detonated inside the vehicle.

"That’s how today’s ride went: an FPV drone hit us. One KIA, seven WIA, f#ck," the occupier is heard saying in the video.

Warning, strong language!

