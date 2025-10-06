Phoenix unit fighters repel enemy assault on Kostiantynivka, destroying and damaging armored vehicles. VIDEO
Drone operators from the border guard unit Phoenix successfully repelled a Russian assault attempt on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region on October 5.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy took advantage of worsening weather conditions and launched an assault using tanks, airborne assault vehicles (AAV), infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), and MT-LB armored carriers.
In close coordination with neighboring units, the Phoenix drone operators successfully hit the enemy armor while it was still approaching Ukrainian positions.
One tank, two armored fighting vehicles, and one IFV were destroyed; at least eight more armored vehicles were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password