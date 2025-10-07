National Police denies information about alleged "kidnapping of man" and "violent actions" against his wife at checkpoint in Kyiv. VIDEO

Information about the alleged "kidnapping of a man" and "violent actions of the police" against his wife at a checkpoint in Kyiv" is being spread on social media.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

The National Police emphasises that this information is not true.

"On 5 October, at about 11:00 p.m., at one of the checkpoints in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, police stopped a Ford car because the driver had violated traffic rules - failure to comply with the requirements of road sign 3.41 'Control'.

During the preparation of administrative materials, law enforcement officers found that the man was considered a draft evader and therefore subject to delivery to the RTCR and the SS. The police offered him to go to the Sviatoshynskyi RTCR to clarify the circumstances, to which he voluntarily agreed," the statement said.

Read more: Unidentified group attacks District TCR in Kalush, three conscripts escape

It is also noted that a woman who introduced herself as the driver's wife arrived at the scene - at the checkpoint. She was behaving aggressively, running out onto the roadway, lying down on the road, threatening the police and using foul language.

"Law enforcement officers did not use force against her, but called an ambulance to prevent possible harm to herself and others," the National Police said.

As for the husband, it is noted that when his wife arrived, he was already in the police car. However, he refused to get out of the car and went to the RTCR to clarify data.

"No detention or "kidnapping" took place.

Read more: Two TCR servicemen stabbed in Kryvyi Rih: one in serious condition, attacker identified – National Police

We understand that such incidents, emotionally highlighted by one side, can cause a resonance. At the same time, we would like to remind you that the actions of law enforcement officers are documented on body cameras, and we are publishing the video of the incident accordingly. We hope that the released video will allow the public to assess the situation based on facts, not emotional statements," the law enforcement officers summarise.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel