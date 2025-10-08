MiG-29 strikes enemy drone operators’ positions in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet carried out an air strike on the position of enemy drone operators in Nova Poltavka in the Myrnohrad direction.

The strike destroyed the equipment and fortifications of the occupiers, who used this point to coordinate drone attacks on the positions of the Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.

