Threatened musician with disability and demanded that he perform Russian song: 29-year-old man detained in Kyiv. VIDEO

Law enforcement officers detained a 29-year-old man who demanded that a musician with a disability perform a Russian song in Pozniaky, Kyiv.

The video of the conflict was posted on Instagram, Censor.NET reports.

"This animal attacked my friend in a wheelchair during a performance. The inadequate insisted that Ivan play a Russian song, and when he was refused, he began to insult, threaten and shout, knowing that he would not be rebuffed.



Even during the broadcast, the inadequate repeatedly said, "Do you guys know me?" He really wanted to be popular, so let's help him do that. At the end of the video, I added cuts from the broadcast where he voluntarily shows his face to the camera, + you can also hear his name Max (location - Kyiv, Pozniaky)," the author says.

Police response

Later, the National Police reported that they had started an investigation and identified the offender, who was a 29-year-old local resident.

"The latter could not explain his actions, claiming that he had been drunk. Law enforcement officers took the man to the Darnytsia Police Department, where they drew up an administrative report under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offences - minor hooliganism," the police said.

