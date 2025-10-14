Occupier, engulfed in flames, lies in midst of steppe. VIDEO 18+

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacking an occupier carrying a fuel canister across the steppe.

According to Censor.NET, after the attack, the fuel caught fire, and the Russian was engulfed in flames.

"A Ukrainian drone operator hits a mobile oil refinery in the form of a Russian occupier. Pokrovsk direction of the frontline, Donetsk region. Combat work of the FPV drone operators of the 414th UAV brigade "Madyar's Birds"," the commentary to the video reads.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental state!

