Ground drone with machine gun eliminated occupier-assault soldier in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian ground drone with a machine gun eliminating an occupier near Konstantynivka in the Donetsk region.
The footage shows the ground robot firing at an invader- assault soldier hiding in a tree line, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the strike, the occupier was killed and his body remained in the thickets.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password