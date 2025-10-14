Ground drone with machine gun eliminated occupier-assault soldier in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian ground drone with a machine gun eliminating an occupier near Konstantynivka in the Donetsk region.

The footage shows the ground robot firing at an invader- assault soldier hiding in a tree line, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the strike, the occupier was killed and his body remained in the thickets.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Bodies of occupiers are scattered across ditches and tree lines: combat performance by Spartan brigade. VIDEO