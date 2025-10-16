Russian-speaking man attacks family in Switzerland over Ukrainian language: Foreign Ministry demands investigation. VIDEO

In a Swiss train, a man speaking Russian attacked a family for speaking Ukrainian.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the 20Minuten publication and a statement by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi.

The incident took place on 13 October on a train travelling from Interlaken to the town of Spitz. According to the victims, the man started insulting them when he heard them speaking Ukrainian and then threatened to kill them. The mother of the family recorded the attack on video.

Warning: Strong language!

"I will kill you all, you and your family," the attacker repeated. When she tried to film the incident, he knocked the phone out of the woman's hand. After a short scuffle, the man calmed down, and the family reported the attack to the police at the Spitz station.

The police of the canton of Bern confirmed the incident. No one was injured to the extent that they needed medical attention. The investigation is ongoing, and both sides plan to file complaints.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi called the video of the attack "appalling" and stressed that it was a manifestation of "unacceptable hate speech and ethnic hatred". Ukraine has asked Swiss law enforcement to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

