Russians watch Ukrainian drones attack "Balashovskaya" substation in Volgograd region: "Here it is, f#ck! They’re going to turn off lights. Bitch!". VIDEO

On Wednesday night, drones attacked the "Balashovskaya" power substation in Volgograd region.

According to Censor.NET, the facility ensures the transmission of electricity between several regions of the Russian Federation.

According to local resources, the strike caused a fire and power outages in the surrounding areas.

