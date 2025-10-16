ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11112 visitors online
News Video Drone attack on Russian regions
6 113 15

Russians watch Ukrainian drones attack "Balashovskaya" substation in Volgograd region: "Here it is, f#ck! They’re going to turn off lights. Bitch!". VIDEO

On Wednesday night, drones attacked the "Balashovskaya" power substation in Volgograd region.

According to Censor.NET, the facility ensures the transmission of electricity between several regions of the Russian Federation.

According to local resources, the strike caused a fire and power outages in the surrounding areas.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Explosions at aircraft factory in Smolensk: consequences of drone strike. VIDEO

Author: 

Russia (12830) electric power (514) drones (3164)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 