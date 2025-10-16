Yak-52 light aircraft shot down Russian "ZALA" reconnaissance drone with its wing. VIDEO

In Odesa region, the crew of a Ukrainian Yak-52 light aircraft used to counter enemy drones has carried out a unique air ramming attack.

According to Censor.NET, the pilots destroyed a Russian "ZALA" reconnaissance drone that was heading deep into Ukrainian territory.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Russians watch Ukrainian drones attack "Balashovskaya" substation in Volgograd region: "Here it is, f#ck! They’re going to turn off lights. Bitch!". VIDEO