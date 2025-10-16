Yak-52 light aircraft shot down Russian "ZALA" reconnaissance drone with its wing. VIDEO
In Odesa region, the crew of a Ukrainian Yak-52 light aircraft used to counter enemy drones has carried out a unique air ramming attack.
According to Censor.NET, the pilots destroyed a Russian "ZALA" reconnaissance drone that was heading deep into Ukrainian territory.
