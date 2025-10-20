Gas processing plant on fire again in Orenburg: it was hit by drones on October 19. VIDEO

A gas processing plant in Russia’s Orenburg region is on fire again, just a day after it was attacked by Ukraine’s Defense Forces drones.

Regional emergency services denied reports of a second fire.

Footage showing flames at the site, recorded on October 20 from within the plant’s territory, has been shared online.

Strike on the Orenburg gas processing plant

On the night of 19 October 2025, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant and the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation.

Explosions and a large blaze were reported on the territory of the gas plant.

What is known about the plant?

The Orenburg Gas Processing Plant is one of Russia’s largest gas processing complexes. It can process up to 45 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 6.2 million tons of gas condensate or oil per year.

