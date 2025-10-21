7 980 23
Resident of Bataysk, Russia, "corrects" attack by Ukrainian drones: "Guys, Kremlin isn’t here, f#ck! You need to hit Kremlin. You’ve mixed up coordinates". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a resident of the Russian city of Bataysk filming the result of an attack by one of the Ukrainian drones.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian is filming a street with debris and car alarms sounding. The man swears obscenely and "corrects" the UAV's strikes, saying that "the Kremlin is not here for f#ck's sake".
Warning: Strong language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password