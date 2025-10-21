Drone operators destroyed enemy armoured vehicle during unsuccessful attempt by occupiers to attack near Horikhove. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders demonstrated rare footage of the use of enemy equipment by mechanised assault groups.

According to Censor.NET, Russian troops tried to advance in the area of Horikhove using an armoured vehicle. After an FPV drone hit the armour, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned into a ditch.

The work was completed by the pilots of the "Asgard" unit of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade together with the "Perun" unmanned systems battalion. They destroyed both the armoured vehicle and the enemy personnel who were nearby.

