ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8870 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
1 299 3

Drone operators destroyed enemy armoured vehicle during unsuccessful attempt by occupiers to attack near Horikhove. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders demonstrated rare footage of the use of enemy equipment by mechanised assault groups.

According to Censor.NET, Russian troops tried to advance in the area of Horikhove using an armoured vehicle. After an FPV drone hit the armour, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned into a ditch.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The work was completed by the pilots of the "Asgard" unit of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade together with the "Perun" unmanned systems battalion. They destroyed both the armoured vehicle and the enemy personnel who were nearby.

Watch more: Fighters from 412th Nemesis Regiment of USF burned down Russian tank. VIDEO

Author: 

Donetsk region (4701) arms (948) drones (3187) The 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (11) Pokrovskyy district (840) Horikhove (5)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 