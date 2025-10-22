Drones of "Fatum" unit destroy camouflaged vehicles, howitzers, tanks, and armoured fighting vehicle. VIDEO

Fighters of the "Fatum" unit from the Third Army Corps are destroying Russian equipment on one of the frontlines.

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators detected the occupiers' camouflaged positions and destroyed them:

two vehicles,

three howitzers,

three tanks,

and one armored fighting vehicle.

The fighters published a video of their combat work on their official Telegram channel.

Earlier, it was reported that the "Fatum" unit struck two tank sheds belonging to the occupiers with drones.

