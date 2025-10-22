Drones of "Fatum" unit destroy camouflaged vehicles, howitzers, tanks, and armoured fighting vehicle. VIDEO
Fighters of the "Fatum" unit from the Third Army Corps are destroying Russian equipment on one of the frontlines.
According to Censor.NET, the drone operators detected the occupiers' camouflaged positions and destroyed them:
-
two vehicles,
-
three howitzers,
-
three tanks,
-
and one armored fighting vehicle.
The fighters published a video of their combat work on their official Telegram channel.
Earlier, it was reported that the "Fatum" unit struck two tank sheds belonging to the occupiers with drones.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password