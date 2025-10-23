Zelenskyy meets with Costa: Positions coordinated ahead of European Council session. VIDEO

Before the European Council meeting in Brussels, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with European Council President António Costa.

Zelenskyy announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"It was important to coordinate our positions. I am grateful to the European Union for approving the 19th package of sanctions against Russia today — restrictions targeting the shadow oil fleet, the banking and financial systems, a ban on the import of Russian LNG, and for the first time, sanctions against crypto schemes and platforms. A very important decision. We must not only defend ourselves but, together with all of Europe and the United States, continue to pressure Putin to stop this war," the statement reads.

The parties also discussed defense assistance, the SAFE program, Ukraine’s path to EU membership, and the steps required to open the negotiation clusters.

"I thank António Costa for the meeting and for inviting me to take part in the session. It is vital that we act decisively and in unity — this is what will force Russia to end its aggression," the president added.

