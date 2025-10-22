Russia seeks to split US and EU to dial down support for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia seeks to weaken aid to Ukraine by trying to divide Western partners and obstruct key decisions, including those on frozen Russian assets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at a press conference in Sweden.

The head of state noted that Russia is not currently under sufficient pressure to create an adequate incentive to engage in peace talks.

"We need a decision on frozen Russian assets… I hope we will have a chance tomorrow, but we understand this is a difficult decision. Russia will do everything to prevent us from using these funds," he remarked.

Russia wants to divide the US and the EU

According to Zelenskyy, Russia’s aim is to dial down funding for Ukraine during the war.

"How do they do that? First — split the United States and the EU, then — split the EU internally. And they have been fairly successful with some steps, with some countries. You know this, but Europe’s strong nations stand together, and that is very good. That is why they want to reduce funding. And frozen assets are the solution to avoid losing these crucial funds for Ukraine’s security," he stressed.

Russia spreads disinformation about its successes at the front

Commenting on Russia’s attempts to "split the EU," Zelenskyy said they also target the PURL initiative, under which NATO allies purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

"We know that Russia is working with some European countries. It is pushing them not to supply under this program… Russia spreads disinformation in the media, mainly in the United States today, and also in Europe, claiming they are winning this war. But that is not true. Their losses amount to one million three hundred thousand [people — ed.]. And their economy is contracting. Of course, they are a wealthy country with plenty of money and energy resources, which is why comprehensive, real energy sanctions, no games, are needed. All this will put pressure on them, and they will sit down and talk," Zelenskyy concluded.

