Russian filmed arrival of Ukrainian drone and death of his fellow soldier. VIDEO

Footage from a GoPro camera mounted on the helmet of an occupier who came under attack from a Ukrainian FPV drone in the Donetsk sector has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the drone hitting an occupier's buggy and destroying the vehicle. One of the Russians was killed on the spot.

"The Russian soldier's GoPro recorded the moment the FPV drone hit his buggy and the death of his accomplice in the Donetsk sector," the author of the publication said in a comment.

Watch more: Ukrainian drone flies into assault group of ten occupiers wearing anti-thermal ponchos. VIDEO