Three radars and an enemy landing craft in occupied Crimea were hit, - DIU. VIDEO

Three radars and a landing boat of the Russian occupiers were damaged in Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

"Skilfully dodging enemy air defence missiles, the drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's "Phantoms" continue to destroy valuable radar equipment of the occupiers on the Crimean peninsula," the statement said.

What did they manage to hit?

This time, the scouts came under attack:

- 96L6 radar of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system;

- P-18 "Terek" radar;

- 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar;

- BK-16 landing craft.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the DIU had burned down Russian air defence systems - minus three systems in two days. It was also noted that the DIU soldiers burned down the latest Russian Valdai radar in the occupied Crimea.

