Pilot of 3rd MIB of 58th Brigade destroyed two enemy "Starlink" satellite antennas at enemy positions. VIDEO

The pilot of the 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi Brigade discovered and destroyed two camouflaged satellite antennas used by the enemy to broadcast from reconnaissance drones with accurate drops.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on the unit's social media page.

"The enemy uses "Starlinks", in particular, to broadcast from reconnaissance drones. The pilot of the 3rd MIB of the 58th Brigade found two such camouflaged satellite antennas and destroyed them with accurate drops. Replacing each of them for the enemy is an expensive, complicated and slow process due to international sanctions. This means that Russian communications will be disrupted for some time, and their aerial reconnaissance will have a much harder time," the commentary to the video reads.

