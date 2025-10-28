8 897 32
Water from Belgorod Reservoir washed away roads and occupiers’ positions in Vovchansk direction: "Khokhols blew up dam and everything was flooded". VIDEO
In the Vovchansk sector, after the Ukrainian Armed Forces had attacked the Belgorod reservoir, the water in the Siverskyi Donets River rose sharply and flooded roads and occupiers' positions.
According to Censor.NET, videos are being posted online in which the occupiers talk about the almost paralysed logistics and the inability to manoeuvre quickly.
