Drone operator destroyed enemy mortar at position with two drops. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian drone from the 110th SMB named after General Marko Bezruchko destroyed an enemy mortar, which was camouflaged in position, with two accurate drops.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat operation has been published on social media.

