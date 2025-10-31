Drone operator destroyed enemy mortar at position with two drops. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian drone from the 110th SMB named after General Marko Bezruchko destroyed an enemy mortar, which was camouflaged in position, with two accurate drops.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat operation has been published on social media.

Watch more: Soldiers of 110th SMB destroyed enemy assault group of three occupiers. VIDEO

Watch more: Enemy MT-LB turned into pillar of fire and smoke after strike by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO