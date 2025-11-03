Special Operations Forces blow up enemy logistics in Luhansk region. VIDEO

\During the night of November 3, Special Operations Forces units carried out successful strikes on Russian army logistics facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.

Near the city of Dovzhansk, fire was directed at a Russian fuel and lubricant unloading site.

Near the village of Rozkishne, one of the SOF units destroyed a logistics warehouse belonging to the occupying forces.

"The successful actions of the Special Operations Forces created a fuel shortage and disrupted the enemy’s logistics within the Russian ‘Center’ military grouping. The best battle is the one the enemy failed to show up for," the SOF noted.

Earlier reports said that Special Operations Forces troops had carried out special actions near the Dzhankoi railway station in occupied Crimea.

