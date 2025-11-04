ENG
Invader was hiding among scrap metal, and "Madyar’s Birds" drone tore him to pieces. VIDEO 18+

Drone operators from the 414th Brigade "Madyar's Birds" eliminated the occupier with a strike UAV.

According to Censor.NET, a Russian soldier was trying to hide among the wreckage of the invaders' equipment, but Ukrainian drone operators found and destroyed him.

As a result of the accurate strike, only parts of the Russian soldier's body remained.

The fighters showed a video of their work on the Telegram channel.

Warning! The video is not recommended for viewing by people with a weak psyche!

It was also reported earlier that the occupier's ammunition was completely destroyed and the invader burned to death: the work of the "Madyar's Birds" drone operators.

