4 934 9
Invader was hiding among scrap metal, and "Madyar’s Birds" drone tore him to pieces. VIDEO 18+
Drone operators from the 414th Brigade "Madyar's Birds" eliminated the occupier with a strike UAV.
According to Censor.NET, a Russian soldier was trying to hide among the wreckage of the invaders' equipment, but Ukrainian drone operators found and destroyed him.
As a result of the accurate strike, only parts of the Russian soldier's body remained.
The fighters showed a video of their work on the Telegram channel.
Warning! The video is not recommended for viewing by people with a weak psyche!
It was also reported earlier that the occupier's ammunition was completely destroyed and the invader burned to death: the work of the "Madyar's Birds" drone operators.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password