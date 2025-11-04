SIGNUM strike drones destroyed occupiers’ Grad MLRS. VIDEO
A video published on social media shows Ukrainian strike drones destroying a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).
According to Censor.NET, drone operators from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spotted a makeshift shelter during a routine patrol.
Following reconnaissance by Ukrainian UAVs, the troops carried out a strike on the building where Russian military equipment had been concealed.
It was previously reported that SIGNUM drones destroyed the enemy shelter and four invaders.
