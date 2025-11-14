Collaborator and traitor strolls through occupied Bakhmut, filming his hometown destroyed by ruscists: "What beauty! Here is our beloved land". VIDEO

A video circulating online shows a man accompanied by people in Russian military uniforms filming destroyed apartment blocks on Yuvileina Street in occupied Bakhmut.

Bakhmut reduced to its foundations

As Censor.NET reports, the man’s familiarity with the area and house numbers suggests he may be a local resident who sided with the occupying forces.

"Yubileinaya… What beauty! Here is our beloved land. Let’s try to get to the house… The kindergarten — here’s all that’s left of it. Zhenia’s building. Just a tiny piece remains. This is our building. A view from below. Well, this is what our Yubileina looks like now from the courtyard. Here it is — our building No. 107… A small crater here. There used to be a boiler room there," he says in the video.

Rapid reconstruction" — only words

The footage reveals the scale of devastation in Bakhmut under Russian occupation. Streets have turned into emptiness, buildings into black shells or rubble, and the city into a dead shadow. Despite Russia’s loud promises to "immediately rebuild" Bakhmut, the video shows no machinery, no workers, and no signs of any actual reconstruction. The Russian authorities continue using the myth of "liberation" and "rebuilding" solely as propaganda.

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