Occupiers did not notice drone under their noses: K-2 fighters eliminated group of Russians with ground drone for first time. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 54th Mechanised Brigade K-2 carried out the first combat elimination of Russian occupiers in the unit's history using a ground robot.

According to Censor.NET, such platforms were previously used only for evacuation and logistical tasks, but now they have been used as a strike weapon.

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The pilot of the complex, codenamed "Mixer," shared details of the operation.

According to him, the ground robot was moving along the road past a 120-mm mine when the operator noticed three soldiers nearby. He rolled the machine back and hid to find out who was in front of him. After confirming that they were Russians, "Mixer" decided to continue moving, as the occupiers did not notice the equipment.

"These three guys of enemy nationality can't see me at all... I think: okay, now I'll quietly drive behind you," said the soldier.

When one of the Russians turned around, the operator thought he had been spotted, but it turned out that he had simply lost something. Waiting until the group entered under the bridge, "Mixer" directed the drone there and activated the explosives. One occupier was killed instantly, another was wounded, and the third fell into a state of shock.

The FPV operators of the unit completed the elimination of the occupiers. The video was posted on social media.

Earlier we reported:

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,158,260 people (+860 per day), 11,353 tanks, 34,469 artillery systems, 23,591 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS