Russian air defence missile hits building in Gelendzhik. VIDEO

In Russia’s Gelendzhik, a missile from the Russian army’s air defence system lost control and hit a building.

According to Censor.NET, the incident was filmed by a local resident who was watching Russian troops in action. The published footage shows the missile flying at low altitude over the water’s surface and hitting a building on the shore just a few dozen metres from the person filming. The sound of the explosion is accompanied by a stream of expletives from the Russian who was watching the missile crash.

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