ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8772 visitors online
News Video Striking Russia
10 494 16

Russian air defence missile hits building in Gelendzhik. VIDEO

In Russia’s Gelendzhik, a missile from the Russian army’s air defence system lost control and hit a building.

According to Censor.NET, the incident was filmed by a local resident who was watching Russian troops in action. The published footage shows the missile flying at low altitude over the water’s surface and hitting a building on the shore just a few dozen metres from the person filming. The sound of the explosion is accompanied by a stream of expletives from the Russian who was watching the missile crash.

See more: Plane catches fire at airfield in Russia’s Taganrog after drone attack – Russian media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Watch more: SOF eliminate occupiers during reconnaissance and clearance of plant in Kupiansk. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11979) Anti-aircraft warfare (2171)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 