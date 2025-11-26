Resident of Pokrovsk trains on treadmill despite fighting and shelling. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian drone filmed a resident of Pokrovsk who, taking advantage of a brief pause between Russian shelling and street fighting, continues to train on a treadmill right in the courtyard of one of the buildings.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the training in life-threatening conditions was posted on social media.

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"Ukrainian pilots filmed a resident of Pokrovsk who, during a break between shelling and street fighting, doesn't mind stretching her legs a little. The date of the event is 24 November," the video commentary says.

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