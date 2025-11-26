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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Ukrainian FPV drone eliminated occupier who was playing dead. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators have filmed the elimination of a Russian infantryman who tried to play dead.

According to Censor.NET, the drone pilot showed composure and patience.

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He brought the FPV drone down to the ground and waited until the ruscist made a move.

Eventually, the Russian serviceman raised his head – and was killed the very same moment.

Earlier, it was reported that the Special Operations Forces killed a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Pokrovsk: four Russian soldiers were eliminated.

Watch more: Ukrainian drone eliminated occupier on motorcycle: "ghost rider" turned into torch. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11980) elimination (7437) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3616) drones (4729) Unmanned Systems Forces (369)
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