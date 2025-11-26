Ukrainian FPV drone eliminated occupier who was playing dead. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators have filmed the elimination of a Russian infantryman who tried to play dead.

According to Censor.NET, the drone pilot showed composure and patience.

Read more on our Telegram channel

He brought the FPV drone down to the ground and waited until the ruscist made a move.

Eventually, the Russian serviceman raised his head – and was killed the very same moment.

Earlier, it was reported that the Special Operations Forces killed a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Pokrovsk: four Russian soldiers were eliminated.

Watch more: Ukrainian drone eliminated occupier on motorcycle: "ghost rider" turned into torch. VIDEO