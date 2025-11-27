Defence support and diplomacy: Zelenskyy meets Latvian FM Braže. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Zelenskyy awarded Braže the Order of Merit, Second Class, for her significant personal contribution to strengthening cooperation and supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

See also: Transatlantic unity is necessary to achieve a lasting peace agreement in Ukraine, says Latvian Foreign Minister Braže

"I thank you for all the assistance to our people, for this visit and, in particular, for your trip to Chernihiv. It is extremely important for us when partners personally visit such places and support the reconstruction of our schools and kindergartens," Zelenskyy said.

Defence support

The parties discussed defence support, including Latvia’s contribution to the PURL initiative.

They also discussed the possibility of using the SAFE mechanism and the prospects for joint arms production.

"Latvia is a leader in the Drone Coalition. This year it has supplied about 12,000 drones to Ukraine, and this is vital support for our defence," the president added.

Read more: Zelenskyy signs law on reburial of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Diplomacy

The diplomatic situation was also discussed.

"We share the same position: it is necessary to step up sanctions pressure on Russia and continue this work with our partners. Latvia stands with us and will continue to do so. I am grateful for its unwavering support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.