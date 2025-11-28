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Russians watch "negative launch" and purple mushroom cloud at Yasny range near Orenburg: "No f#ing way! F#ck!". VIDEO
A missile exploded during launch at a Russian test site near Orenburg.
As Censor.NET reports, the incident occurred at the Yasny range, which hosts a cosmodrome and a base for long-range ground-launched missiles.
"Today, at a range near Orenburg, the Russians carried out a ‘failed launch’ of a missile that exploded during lift-off. A mushroom of purple smoke rose into the sky. The authorities claim that evacuation ‘is not necessary and there is no danger to the population’. The Yasny range hosts a cosmodrome and a base for long-range ground-launched missiles. It is one of 11 sites in Russia from which long-range missiles are launched, including carriers of nuclear warheads," the author of the post noted.
Warning! Profanity!
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