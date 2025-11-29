Drones attacked Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar region of Russia. VIDEO

On the night of 29 November, the Krasnodar region of Russia was hit by drone strikes. The drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, which supplies military units.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

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According to monitoring channels, the drones struck the Afipsky oil refinery. A large fire broke out at the facility after the attack.

According to local residents, at least 10 explosions were heard in the area of the plant. One of the videos posted online shows a large fire on the plant's territory.

Read also on Censor.NET: Saratov oil refinery and UAV storage facility at Saki airfield hit, says General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

What is known about the refinery?

The Afipsky Oil Refinery (Afipsky OR) is a key oil refinery in the Russian Federation. The enterprise is located in the village of Afipsky, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation. The refinery is part of the SAFMAR Group

The refinery specialises in oil refining (capacity – 6.25 million tonnes per year), producing petrol and diesel fuel. Main products: petrol, diesel fuel, aviation fuel – i.e. fuel that can be used for military equipment

The Afipsky Refinery is considered strategic for supplying fuel to the Russian Armed Forces, especially to southern military formations.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the plant has been repeatedly targeted:

On the night of 29 November 2025, according to reports from Russian sources, there was a new attack on the Afipsky oil refinery, which resulted in a fire.

Earlier, on 26 September 2025, drones also struck the plant, with debris falling on one of the installations, causing a fire covering an area of ~30 m².

According to estimates, such attacks have already caused the Russian Federation to lose a significant part of its refining capacity, which may affect fuel supplies to the army.

Read more: Saratov oil refinery and UAV storage facility at Saky airfield were hit, - General Staff of AFU