Azov’s night-time drone hunt: elimination of an occupier who tried to hide. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 6th Battalion of the 12th Azov Brigade showed footage of the destruction of an occupier in the Kostiantynivka direction.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders eliminated a Russian soldier who was trying to hide from attack drones in a building during a night hunt.

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Earlier, it was reported that the Defence Forces captured 21 Russian soldiers in the Donetsk region, according to Azov.

See also on Censor.NET: Defence Forces eliminated four Russian soldiers in close combat. VIDEO 18+