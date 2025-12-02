Reconnaissance fighters of Chornyi Lis brigade destroy rare ruscists’ Zhitel EW system hidden in forest. VIDEO
Ukrainian troops from the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Chornyi Lis" ("Black Forest") have released footage of Russian equipment being destroyed in a forested area.
As reported by Censor.NET, the troops took out occupiers` R-330Zh "Zhitel" electronic warfare system, which the occupiers had concealed in the woods.
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, only a few dozen of these systems have been destroyed.
Only a few dozen such devices have been destroyed during the entire full-scale invasion.
It was also reported that FPV drones from the "Bureviy" brigade destroyed an enemy gun and electronic warfare equipment.
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