On the night of 5 December, the SSU's "Alpha" Special Operations Centre attacked a liquefied gas transshipment terminal in the port of Temryuk in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources.

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Details

SSU drones struck the production facilities of "Maktren-Nafta" LLC.

Read more: Chemical plant of Russian defence industry struck in Stavropol Krai – General Staff

It was burning for three days

The strike caused a large-scale fire in the tank farm: more than 20 tanks with a capacity of 200 m³ out of 30 available were on fire.

Railway tanks, an intermediate refuelling tank and a loading rack were also destroyed.

The total area of the fire was about 3,000 square metres.

Read more: Ryazan oil refinery and factory manufacturing shell casings in Alchevsk have been hit, - General Staff.

Maktren-Nafta

The company transships liquefied gas from railcars and tank containers to specialised gas carriers.

The terminal was built in 2008 and is designed to transship 400,000 tonnes of liquefied gas per year.

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