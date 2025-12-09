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"Don’t come back here again. And tell your friends": Defence Forces eliminate ruscist with drone. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing Ukrainian defenders skilfully eliminating an occupier hiding in the thickets on 5 December 2025.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters used a thermal imager to detect the Russian soldier and moved in with a strike UAV to deliver a precise hit.
The frightened occupier froze, and a moment later, he was hit by a Ukrainian drone.
As a result of the strike, the invader was eliminated.
After the blast, Defence Forces soldiers added an ironic comment on the video:
"Don’t come back here again. And tell your friends."
- Earlier, it was also reported that two fighters from the 67th Mechanised Brigade captured six occupiers in the Oleksandrivka direction.
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