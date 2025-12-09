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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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"Don’t come back here again. And tell your friends": Defence Forces eliminate ruscist with drone. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing Ukrainian defenders skilfully eliminating an occupier hiding in the thickets on 5 December 2025.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters used a thermal imager to detect the Russian soldier and moved in with a strike UAV to deliver a precise hit.

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The frightened occupier froze, and a moment later, he was hit by a Ukrainian drone.

As a result of the strike, the invader was eliminated.

After the blast, Defence Forces soldiers added an ironic comment on the video:

"Don’t come back here again. And tell your friends."

Read more: Madyar’s Birds drone chased down invader fleeing to his hideout. VIDEO

  • Earlier, it was also reported that two fighters from the 67th Mechanised Brigade captured six occupiers in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Watch more: Soldiers of 225th Assault Regiment eliminate Russian infantry near Oleksiivka in Sumy region. VIDEO

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