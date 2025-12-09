"Don’t come back here again. And tell your friends": Defence Forces eliminate ruscist with drone. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing Ukrainian defenders skilfully eliminating an occupier hiding in the thickets on 5 December 2025.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters used a thermal imager to detect the Russian soldier and moved in with a strike UAV to deliver a precise hit.

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The frightened occupier froze, and a moment later, he was hit by a Ukrainian drone.

As a result of the strike, the invader was eliminated.

After the blast, Defence Forces soldiers added an ironic comment on the video:

"Don’t come back here again. And tell your friends."

Read more: Madyar’s Birds drone chased down invader fleeing to his hideout. VIDEO

Earlier, it was also reported that two fighters from the 67th Mechanised Brigade captured six occupiers in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Watch more: Soldiers of 225th Assault Regiment eliminate Russian infantry near Oleksiivka in Sumy region. VIDEO