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Reconnaissance group of Third Assault Brigade clears "jungle" in Luhansk region. VIDEO
Reconnaissance professionals from the "Hatred" battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade carried out a clearing operation in a wooded area in the Luhansk region, which the soldiers refer to in the video as the so-called "jungle", and recorded the mission on a GoPro camera.
According to Censor.NET, shortly after the special operation began, Ukrainian troops detected the enemy and engaged in an intense small-arms firefight.
As a result, at least two Russian soldiers were eliminated; they had been hiding in dug-in shelters and trying to fire back.
It was also reported that the Third Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian Sontsepok heavy flamethrower system.
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