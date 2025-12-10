Russian soldiers complain that there has been no rotation, food or water in the Russian army for a long time.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers recorded a video about this.

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The Russian army drinks water from puddles

In the video, which was distributed on the internet, the invaders whine:

"We've been here for almost a month, they won't take us out of here, they won't even let us leave. The order is not to take out the lightly wounded, only those who have had an arm or leg torn off. Only those are taken out. We sit here, very rarely do we get water or food. Three or four days without water."

"There is no rotation, no food, we drink from puddles. Once every three days, water and food do not arrive, and the boys are dying. Over the past month, more than 50 people have been killed or wounded," says one of the occupiers in the video.

They claim that, on the orders of the battalion commander with the call sign "Cuba" and his deputy "Dubai," they are being sent in small groups to areas where the enemy has a numerical advantage and is actively using strike drones.

"The wounded are not allowed to leave - that's right. If they even try to leave, the birds finish off even the wounded and those who accompany them. Only a few leave - without legs, who are unlikely to even be able to return here," comments one of the Russian soldiers.

Read more: In Russia’s poorer regions, recruitment of contract soldiers falters amid heavy losses and low pay - DIU

Earlier it was reported that a Russian mother cursed her son for fleeing the army abroad and advised him "not to be a coward."

Watch more: "Don’t come back here again. And tell your friends": Defence Forces eliminate ruscist with drone. VIDEO