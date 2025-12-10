ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13067 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
6 569 6

Ukrainian drone eliminated ruscist with Russian flag and left him without limbs. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian soldier trying to advance 9 km behind the Defence Forces’ lines and raise a Russian flag in the village of Ostapivske, Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the invader's "special operation" ended in failure and the enemy was instantly eliminated by a Ukrainian drone.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of this failed "solo mission", only the occupier’s torso was left; his limbs were torn off by a strike from a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone.

Watch more: Spartan National Guard special forces eliminate 5 occupiers with drones in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian tank from 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade destroys building with ruscists inside. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12585) elimination (8085) drones (5371) Dnipropetrovsk region (1634) Synelnykove district (502) Ostapivske (1)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 