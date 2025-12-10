Ukrainian drone eliminated ruscist with Russian flag and left him without limbs. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian soldier trying to advance 9 km behind the Defence Forces’ lines and raise a Russian flag in the village of Ostapivske, Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the invader's "special operation" ended in failure and the enemy was instantly eliminated by a Ukrainian drone.

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As a result of this failed "solo mission", only the occupier’s torso was left; his limbs were torn off by a strike from a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone.

Watch more: Spartan National Guard special forces eliminate 5 occupiers with drones in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

It was also reported earlier that operators of the 8th Regiment of Special Operations Forces eliminated five Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.

Watch more: Ukrainian tank from 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade destroys building with ruscists inside. VIDEO