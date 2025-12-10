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Ukrainian drone eliminated ruscist with Russian flag and left him without limbs. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Russian soldier trying to advance 9 km behind the Defence Forces’ lines and raise a Russian flag in the village of Ostapivske, Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the invader's "special operation" ended in failure and the enemy was instantly eliminated by a Ukrainian drone.
As a result of this failed "solo mission", only the occupier’s torso was left; his limbs were torn off by a strike from a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone.
- It was also reported earlier that operators of the 8th Regiment of Special Operations Forces eliminated five Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.
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