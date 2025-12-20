In court, Kolomoiskyi asked why Shabunin was not defending him as Mahamedrasulov’s father. He replied. VIDEO

During the court hearing, oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyi asked why Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, was not defending him as Mahamedrosulov's father.

Shabunin posted the relevant video on his Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

Kolomoiskyi's complaint

During the hearing, Kolomoiskyi smiled and mentioned that he would soon turn 63 and had been detained for two years and five months.

"Human rights defenders are not protecting me. Where is Shabunin?" Kolomoiskyi asked.

The audience responded to Kolomoiskyi's question with: "He has other issues to deal with right now."

"We are not interested in intimacy," Kolomoiskyi replied.

Read more: "Without Yermak, president is left without hands," - Kolomoisky said

Shabunin's reaction

"Because you have to live your life in such a way that the AntAC protects you, just as it protected the father of the NABU detective. We at the AntAC fought openly against Kolomoiskyi's corruption schemes even when Zelenskyy was his business partner. Back then, there were even fewer people on our side than in recent years in our fight against Yermak.

Life has shown that an honest, worthy opponent will behave more honourably than many flattering 'friends'," Shabunin writes.

"In my own way, I feel sorry for Kolomoiskyi, who is now being caught up by someone who would never have become president without him (and is catching up in this very way). I assume that during this difficult period of his life, Ihor Valeriiovych will draw his own conclusions. And I am sure that Yermak, Kravchenko, and other Sukhachovites will not. Even when they find themselves in the same position Kolomoiskyi is in now," he concludes.

What preceded this?

Earlier, Vitalii Shabunin stated that the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office leaked his intimate photos from a phone seized during a search on social media.