"SBI and PGO leaked my intimate photos from my phone, which was seized during search, to Telegram channels," - Shabunin

Military officer and head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin stated that the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General leaked his intimate photos from a phone seized during a search on social media.

Shabunin wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, this was how "Sukhachov, Kravchenko and co. responded" to the publication of a list of law enforcement officials who destroyed the NABU/SAPO.

Shabunin notes that he is not surprised by these actions of either Sukhachov or Kravchenko – "animals are animals." "But since Zelenskyy continues to keep them in office, it means that he not only approves of but also supports their actions," he added.

"I must admit that the publication of intimate photos from a phone seized during the search is a new bottom that Zelenskyy broke through together with his law enforcement officials," the post says.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s inner circle has been stealing from protection of energy facilities, - Shabunin

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced that they had notified Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, that he was under suspicion.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the office of Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at his home.

Recall that the head of the Anti-Corruption Centre said that MPs from the Servant of the People faction had registered bill No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after leaving office. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular session of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the "Servant of the People" faction supported a number of controversial bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to the Kharkiv region. He attributes this to his criticism of the authorities.

On 15 July, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for the head of the Anti-Corruption Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, in the form of a personal commitment until 20 August.

On 13 August, the SBI announced new charges against the commander of one of the military units in the Kyiv region and handed over the updated charges to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

On 14 August, the SBI announced that Shabunin would be tried for evading military service.

Read more: Shabunin on Zelenskyy’s accusation that Kudrytskyi failed to ensure energy security: "This is disaster"