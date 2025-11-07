Shabunin on Zelenskyy’s accusation that Kudrytskyi failed to ensure energy security: "This is disaster"

Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), commented on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi "was supposed to ensure energy security but failed to do so."

Censor.NET reported this, citing Shabunin’s post on Facebook.

"Kudrytskyi didn’t ensure the security of our energy sector, said Zelenskyy. That’s a statement from the Commander-in-Chief who commands all the Defense Forces, and a president with total control over the Cabinet and Parliament. Zelenskyy claims that future blackouts won’t be his fault, nor his minister Halushchenko’s (and not even Putin’s), but the fault of a state enterprise director who was dismissed a YEAR ago. You know what’s scariest? There’s a chance (tiny, but real) that Zelenskyy genuinely believes this. And if that’s the case, it’s a disaster, because that’s the mindset of the Commander-in-Chief leading the country’s Defense Forces in wartime," Shabunin wrote.

What did the president say earlier?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the case involving former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi is a matter for the judicial system and that he has "no personal attitude toward it."

The president also noted that Kudrytskyi "was in charge of a large system."

"This system was supposed to ensure the security of our energy sector. He was supposed to do it and he didn’t," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: By arresting Kudrytskyi, government threw wrench into negotiation process with Europeans - Nikolov

Kudrytskyi's case

As a reminder, on the morning of October 21, officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the home of former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

According to media reports, investigators are examining possible overstatements of logging volumes and contractor costs during the construction of power transmission lines.

On October 28, the SBI detained former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on suspicion of fraudulently embezzling funds from the state enterprise NEC Ukrenergo.

The case concerns the alleged embezzlement of state company funds during tenders for the reconstruction of power system facilities back in 2018. Businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is currently in pre-trial detention, has already been notified of suspicion in the same case

On October 29, 2025, Kudrytskyi was taken into custody with the option of posting ₴13.7 million bail.

On October 30, bail was posted for Kudrytskyi, and he was released from pre-trial detention.

Read more: Yermak’s great merit is that Zelenskyy is treated with respect everywhere he goes - Servant of the People member Bohutskaya