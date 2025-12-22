Indian man walks through Moscow with his Russian girlfriend and calls his brother to come to Russia: "There are many beautiful women waiting for you. Their husbands died in war and they are lonely". VIDEO

A video filmed on the streets of Moscow is going viral on social media. In it, an Indian citizen, accompanied by a Russian woman, appeals to his brother to come to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, in the recording, the man claims that there are "many beautiful women" in the country who have been left alone due to the death of their husbands in the war. He suggests that his relative take advantage of this situation and move to Russia.

The context and date of the video recording have not been officially confirmed.

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"An Indian man walks down a Moscow street with his Russian girlfriend and invites his compatriots to quickly replace the vanyushkas who are being disposed of in Ukraine. Putin's cunning plan in action. War to the last Russian!" writes the author of the publication in a comment on the video.

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