In the Kapotnya district near the Moscow oil refinery, queues of foreign workers who had arrived to work at the enterprise were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing a long queue of Asian immigrants working at the plant has been posted on social media.

Watch more: Group of Indians in Moscow dance on Red Square in front of Kremlin. VIDEO

"Kapotnya, Moscow oil refinery. A whole queue of "foreign specialists" has formed here. The new masters of Russia from India, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other "friendly" countries of the Russian Federation are called upon to replace the Russian Vanyushkas, who are being disposed of en masse in Ukraine. Putin's cunning plan is in action. War to the last Russian!" the author of the publication notes in a comment.

Read more: Demographic and social crisis deepens in Russia: Unmarried men may be added to Interior Ministry ’blacklist’ – Foreign Intelligence Service

Watch more: Power outage in Moscow region: drone attack reported. VIDEO