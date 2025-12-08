Queue of foreigners who have arrived for work near the Moscow oil refinery: "Some Chinese, Vietnamese, I don’t know who else. There are no local men". VIDEO
In the Kapotnya district near the Moscow oil refinery, queues of foreign workers who had arrived to work at the enterprise were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing a long queue of Asian immigrants working at the plant has been posted on social media.
"Kapotnya, Moscow oil refinery. A whole queue of "foreign specialists" has formed here. The new masters of Russia from India, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other "friendly" countries of the Russian Federation are called upon to replace the Russian Vanyushkas, who are being disposed of en masse in Ukraine. Putin's cunning plan is in action. War to the last Russian!" the author of the publication notes in a comment.
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