FSB attempted to stage provocation against head of SSU in Odesa region, Dorovskyi, threatening him with compromising information. VIDEO

Russian special services attempted to provoke Viktor Dorovskyi, head of the Odesa Security Service, and blackmailed his wife with fabricated compromising information.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Russian special services threatened to disseminate information allegedly gathered on him by the Russian FSB.

To this end, a representative of the enemy special services contacted Dorovskyi's wife, informed her of the FSB's plans to discredit the SSU official, and ultimately offered to prevent this information attack in exchange for a bribe.

The SSU recorded all the threats made by the ruscists, as Viktor Dorovskyi personally passed on the relevant information to the SSU's internal security units.

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What is known?

On 27 March 2025, an unknown person at the time informed Dorovskyi's wife via messenger that the FSB was preparing an information attack aimed at discrediting the SSU official.

In particular, it involved the dissemination of "compromising materials" through Telegram channels and the media.

The information provided by the person in question was not true, the SSU emphasised.

It was later established that the SSU official's wife had received a call from a female FSB representative.

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"During the conversation, she stressed that the main goal of the enemy special service was to get the SSU general fired. This is considered a very big win for the FSB.

At the same time, the representative of the enemy special service claimed that she allegedly had the ability to stop this campaign. To do this, she could submit a "correct" report on the SSU employee to her superiors, which would result in the PSYOP being cancelled. For these actions, she demanded 250 thousand US dollars, which she insisted be transferred to her crypto wallet," the statement said.

The SSU emphasised that the Russian special services are trying to secretly use Ukrainian media to carry out their PSYOPs.

The media were urged to carefully check information and its sources before publication so as not to spread Russian narratives.

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