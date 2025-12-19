Security Service of Ukraine opens high treason case against Mindich – Honcharenko. DOCUMENT
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has opened criminal proceedings against Tymur Mindich, a figure in the anti-corruption operation dubbed "Midas", under the article on high treason.
The SSU said this in response to a request from European Solidarity MP Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.
Honcharenko said that after the publication of the "Mindich tapes", he asked the SSU to check whether the businessman had access to state secrets, whether he had ties to Russian intelligence services, and what influence he may have had on President Zelenskyy and now former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
What the SSU is investigating
The agency said that after NABU published information on corruption in the energy sector and operation "Midas", the SBU sent a request to the Anti-Corruption Bureau "to ensure effective coordination and cooperation."
The SSU also transferred to NABU materials from a criminal case under the article on sabotage.
Law enforcement is also looking into the possible supply of substandard materials and equipment to nuclear energy facilities. The investigation covers 96 Energoatom procurements carried out between 2022 and 2024 via direct contracts, without using electronic systems.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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