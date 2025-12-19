Security Service of Ukraine opens high treason case against Mindich – Honcharenko. DOCUMENT

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has opened criminal proceedings against Tymur Mindich, a figure in the anti-corruption operation dubbed "Midas", under the article on high treason.

The SSU said this in response to a request from European Solidarity MP Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Mahamedrasulov on Yermak: Midas case has strong physical evidence

Honcharenko said that after the publication of the "Mindich tapes", he asked the SSU to check whether the businessman had access to state secrets, whether he had ties to Russian intelligence services, and what influence he may have had on President Zelenskyy and now former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

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What the SSU is investigating

The agency said that after NABU published information on corruption in the energy sector and operation "Midas", the SBU sent a request to the Anti-Corruption Bureau "to ensure effective coordination and cooperation."

The SSU also transferred to NABU materials from a criminal case under the article on sabotage.

Law enforcement is also looking into the possible supply of substandard materials and equipment to nuclear energy facilities. The investigation covers 96 Energoatom procurements carried out between 2022 and 2024 via direct contracts, without using electronic systems.

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Mindichgate

Read more: Mahamedrasulov on Yermak: Midas case has strong physical evidence