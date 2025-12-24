Car explodes in Moscow: three dead, including two police officers. VIDEO

On the night of 24 December 2025, an unidentified car exploded in Moscow. The incident was recorded on the same street where Russian Army General Fanil Sarvarov was killed in an explosion a few days earlier.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

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What is known?

As noted, the incident occurred on Yasenevaya Street near a police station.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that two traffic patrol officers were injured in the explosion. Both were taken to hospital.

According to media reports, several versions of the incident are being considered. One of them suggests that unknown persons could have thrown an explosive device into a service vehicle. Another version suggests that the explosive was planted next to the car and detonated when the police officers got inside.

Read more: Russian General Staff General Sarvarov killed in Moscow: explosive device detonated under his car. VIDEO

Later, Russian media reported that two traffic police officers saw a suspicious person near their service vehicle on Yeletskaya Street in Moscow.

When they approached to detain him, an explosive device was detonated.

The explosion killed two traffic police officers and another person, presumably the suspect.

What preceded it?

We remind you that on 22 December, General Sarvarov of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces was killed in Moscow when explosives detonated under his car.

According to media reports, Ukraine wants to convince the US of its readiness to continue fighting by eliminating Russian generals.

Read more: Large-scale fire at thermal power plant near Moscow after drone attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS